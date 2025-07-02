Commercial law expert Mark O’Halloran has officially joined Knights’ Brighton office, bringing over 30 years of experience in the field. Arriving as a Partner, he is expected to significantly strengthen Knights' commercial team by adding his specialised knowledge in areas such as manufacturing, technology, sustainability, and supply chain management.

With a rich background that includes experience in Europe and in-house roles, Mark is well-equipped to handle cross-jurisdictional matters and has earned recognition from the Legal 500 for his exceptional legal knowledge and pragmatic counsel. His appointment aligns with Knights’ vision of expanding its services and expertise in the legal market.

Mark holds a particular interest in sustainability, focusing on helping clients drive growth through commercial innovation. He aims to provide strategic legal insights that address the regulatory and operational challenges currently facing supply chains.

Reflecting on his experience so far, Mark mentioned, “It has been a fantastic first few weeks at Knights and I’m delighted to contribute towards Knights’ continued growth in the South. Being part of a truly national team means that I can always make sure that local and regional clients have access to the best possible legal advice.”

Lyndsey Ratcliffe, Client Services Director at Knights, underscored the significance of Mark's addition, stating, “Mark is a vastly experienced commercial specialist, has a great reputation locally and is a brilliant addition to the team here in Brighton. Mark joins us at an exciting time of growth not just regionally but nationally, with yet more talented professionals set to join the business in the weeks and months to come."

With an overarching presence bolstered by 28 offices nationwide, Knights is positioned within the top 50 UK law firms by revenue. The firm continues to provide comprehensive services to business clients while also offering premium advisory services to private individuals and families.