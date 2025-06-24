Knights, a prominent UK law firm, has made a significant addition to its Residential Property team in Leeds by appointing experienced lawyer Katrina Allen as a Partner. Allen, who has over 20 years of legal expertise, previously built a solid reputation while working with Knights and is celebrated for providing pragmatic, clear, and commercially focused legal advice. Her extensive experience encompasses a wide array of Residential Property matters, enabling her to guide clients through various challenges in the property market.

Katrina noted, “I’m thrilled to be joining Knights at such an exciting stage of growth. The firm’s national reach, combined with its strong local presence in Leeds, provides a brilliant platform to provide excellent service for clients.” She has in-depth knowledge of residential property transactions, which includes residential sales and purchases, freehold and leasehold dealings, new build properties, and more.

Her clientele includes a diverse array of individuals, from first-time buyers to high net-worth clients, investors, and corporates, which underlines her versatility and capability in the sector. Lisa Shacklock, Group Client Services Director at Knights, commented on Allen's arrival, stating, “It’s brilliant to have Katrina onboard. She’s an expert in her field and brings a significant amount of experience to bolster our Residential Property team, which is fantastic for our clients and colleagues as we strive to deliver the very best legal advice.”

Moreover, Shacklock expressed enthusiasm for the firm's future growth, saying, “This is a really exciting time to be joining the business as we look towards further growth, not just in Yorkshire but nationwide.” Knights operates 28 offices across the UK and is ranked among the top 50 law firms by revenue, focusing on delivering premium legal services to business and individual clients alike. The addition of Allen is seen as a strategic move to enhance their capabilities in Residential Property law, reinforcing their commitment to offering exceptional legal guidance in an evolving market.