Knights, the UK’s regional legal and professional services business, has announced the appointment of James Stenning as a Partner in its Corporate team in Weybridge. With almost ten years of experience as a lawyer, James is a specialist in mergers and acquisitions, particularly adept at advising owner-managed businesses as well as large corporates and private equity funds on their buy and build strategies. His expertise spans various sectors, especially within the technology industry, making him an invaluable resource for international companies seeking to invest in the UK through M&A transactions.

James’ arrival coincides with a significant growth phase for Knights in the South East of England, where the firm has recently welcomed other Partners, including Private Client Partner Alexander Morgan and Dispute Resolution Partner Peter Sheppard at the Reading office. Reflecting on his decision to join Knights, Corporate Partner James Stenning stated, “It’s an absolute pleasure to join such a talented and ambitious team in Weybridge during such an exciting period of growth for the business.” He expressed enthusiasm about Knights’ market-leading reputation for delivering top-tier legal advice and looks forward to achieving great success as part of a collaborative team.

Lyndsey Ratcliffe, Regional Client Services Director at Knights, praised the firm’s innovative approach, saying, “We're doing things differently to most law firms. It's very deliberate and is now really being noticed by brilliant lawyers like James who want to join a growing business that allows them to focus on what they are good at - delivering great service to clients.” She noted that James’ impressive and relevant experience has already made a significant impact within the office, and his inclusion will further enhance Knights' expanding footprint across the South East.

Knights currently boasts a workforce of over 1,350 professionals collaborating across 32 offices nationwide, positioning the firm among the top 50 UK law firms by revenue. It offers a wide array of services tailored to business clients, alongside premium advisory services aimed at private individuals, highlighting its commitment to quality and client service in a highly competitive legal landscape.