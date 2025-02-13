Knights supports sale of Berkshire firm

The deal, which sees DRG combine its expertise and resources with FLB Accountants, marks a new chapter for the long-established firm, providing enhanced service offerings for both businesses.

Donald Reid Group, founded by Daniel Reid's father, Donald Reid, has been a well-respected name in the accounting industry for more than 50 years. As part of the acquisition, DRG's team will now operate from offices in Winnersh Triangle, Wokingham, and Soho as part of FLB Accountants, continuing to serve its clients under the new ownership structure.

Knights, the UK's fastest growing regional legal services firm, was instrumental in supporting Daniel Reid and Oliver Burton, the partners at DRG, through the complex process of transferring ownership. The firm’s involvement spanned across various legal disciplines, providing comprehensive support for the smooth transition of the business. Knights’ team worked closely with the DRG team to ensure continuity for both clients and employees while setting the stage for growth and future opportunities.

Ben Davis, partner in Knights’ corporate team, reflected on the transaction, saying, “Given our long-standing relationship with the team at Donald Reid Group, we were well positioned to act on its behalf through this complex sale. The acquisition reflects a positive outcome for both organisations’ staff and clients, with a focus on collaboration, continuity and growth. Maintaining stability while providing greater opportunities for the DRG team and their clients was a key priority throughout this process.” He added, “Our broad service offering through our collaborative regional model, knowledge and established rapport with DRG, including understanding its legacy and client base, was instrumental to handling the intricacies of the deal and ensuring a seamless transition.”

Knights’ team worked across several areas to support the transaction. In addition to Ben Davis’ leadership in corporate support, other partners from the firm’s offices in Oxford, Cheltenham, Bristol, and Exeter contributed their expertise. Saskia Robinson and Beth Hughes provided critical support alongside Ben, while Julian Moran, Lisa Sweetman, and David Nicholls brought their expertise in tax, commercial, and property matters to ensure a smooth process.

Oliver Burton, who now serves as a partner at FLB Accountants, shared his thoughts on the transaction, stating, “Having worked with Ben and Saskia on multiple transactions, Knights was ideally positioned to support us with what was a significant milestone for DRG. There were several moving parts in the transaction which Knights helped us navigate and hit what was a tight timetable. It was a genuine pleasure working with Ben, Saskia, and the wider Knights team. They went above and beyond to help us achieve a successful outcome and I would whole-heartedly recommend them.”

This acquisition represents a strategic move to strengthen both DRG’s legacy and FLB Accountants’ regional presence, benefiting staff, clients, and the broader accountancy sector.