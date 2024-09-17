Knights strengthens West Midlands presence

Knights, the UK’s largest regional legal services business, has enhanced its West Midlands presence with the completion of its acquisition of Thursfields for £12.5 million. This strategic move brings approximately 100 experienced professionals into the Knights fold, expanding its footprint across Birmingham, Kidderminster, Solihull, and Worcester.

The integration of Thursfields significantly augments Knights’ private wealth offering, which includes private client, family, and residential property services. It also bolsters the firm's capabilities in corporate, real estate, and dispute resolution areas. This acquisition aligns with Knights’ growth strategy, which focuses on organic expansion through selective, strategic acquisitions, and aims to double the size of the business in the coming years.

David Beech, CEO of Knights, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are delighted to acquire Thursfields, a premium, full-service law firm that shares many cultural and operational similarities with Knights. This acquisition significantly strengthens our position as a leading legal and professional services provider in the West Midlands. The added expertise in private wealth is a key component of our growth strategy and will support our future expansion plans.”

The lawyers joining Knights are now part of a team exceeding 1,000 professionals. The firm’s structure is designed to support high-quality client service without the pressures of individual targets, benefiting from Knights’ 26 locations across the UK.

Michelle O’Hara, partner at Knights and formerly managing partner at Thursfields, highlighted the alignment of values and culture between the two firms: “Knights is a business with a similar ethos to Thursfields, fostering a strong culture of collaboration across its offices, which enhances client service. We are excited to integrate with Knights and leverage its scale, reputation, and extensive capabilities to unlock our future growth potential.”

The acquisition reflects Knights' commitment to expanding its regional presence and deepening its expertise across key practice areas.

Photo - L-R - Michelle O'Hara, formerly managing partner at Thursfields, with Knights client services directors Jess Neyt and Darren Walker