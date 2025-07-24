Knights, the UK’s regional professional services business, has made a significant addition to its national Planning team in Portsmouth by appointing Bernard Ralph as a Partner. With over 20 years of experience in private practice in both the UK and Australia, Bernard is well-versed in all aspects of the planning process. He will be advising clients on a multitude of planning issues, which include planning applications, complex agreements, appeals, enforcement investigations, policy development, and litigation arising from statutory challenges and judicial reviews. His diverse client base encompasses residential and commercial developers, aviation and leisure companies, along with various public sector bodies.

Bernard possesses specialised knowledge in resolving aviation objections related to wind farms, often negotiating planning and commercial agreements to support renewable energy developments. He is also adept at drafting and negotiating bespoke section 106 planning obligations. Elaborating on his new role at Knights, Bernard Ralph expressed enthusiasm, stating “I’m excited to have joined Knights, who are the standout regional professional services firm nationally. The business is on a rapid and ambitious growth journey, but what stood out to me is the firm’s clear commitment to serving the needs of its clients nationally through its regional markets.”

At Knights, Bernard will collaborate with colleagues across various disciplines, forming part of a multi-disciplinary planning offering that includes lawyers and Chartered Town Planners. This collaboration aims to support clients through all types of planning applications, especially complex and large-scale development and regeneration projects. Ellen Lambert, Client Services Director at Knights, welcomed Bernard’s expertise, remarking, “It’s brilliant to have Bernard onboard. He’s an expert in his field and brings a significant amount of experience to bolster our growing Planning team, which is fantastic for our clients and colleagues as we strive to deliver the very best legal advice.”

As Knights looks towards further growth, not only in the South East but nationally, Bernard’s arrival is well-timed. Ellen noted, “This is a really exciting time to be joining the business as we look towards further growth, not just in the South East but nationwide. Bernard has really hit the ground running, and we’re excited to be welcoming yet more top professionals to our teams across the country in the weeks and months to come.” With a workforce of 1,350 professionals across 32 offices in the UK, Knights ranks among the top 50 UK law firms by revenue, offering a range of services to business clients and premium advisory services to private individuals.