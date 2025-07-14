National professional services business Knights has reinforced its Family team with the recent appointment of Rosemary Alderson as an experienced Partner in its Teesside office. With more than two decades in family law, Alderson is celebrated for her clear, practical approach and her ability to support clients from diverse backgrounds. Her expertise lies particularly in financial matters associated with divorce and separation, where she handles complex cases involving business and farming assets. Furthermore, she provides advice on pre-nuptial, post-nuptial, and cohabitation agreements.

Alderson is frequently sought after by owners and directors of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). She collaborates closely with specialists in commercial, corporate, tax, and real estate law to ensure her clients receive a holistic and efficient service that aligns both corporate interests and personal priorities. Previously the Head of Department at Macks Solicitors in Teesside, Alderson has cultivated a strong reputation and a loyal clientele throughout her two decades in the region. Her sensitivity, common sense, and unwavering commitment to achieving fair outcomes are particularly valued in cases involving children and ongoing relationships.

Reflecting on her new role, Alderson expressed her enthusiasm by stating, “I’m delighted to be joining Knights at such a pivotal time of growth. What attracted me was the opportunity to work in a highly collaborative team with access to specialists across a wide range of disciplines. This allows me to offer clients a premium, well-rounded service, something that’s vital when advising on complex financial matters. Knights gives me the platform to deliver the high-quality, attentive support I believe clients deserve, without the constraints of high-volume caseloads.”

In her role, Alderson will be based in Teesside and will collaborate closely with teams across the North, including Newcastle, Carlisle, and York, to expand Knights’ family law expertise in the region. David Adams, Client Services Director at Knights, remarked, “Rosemary is a fantastic addition to our team in Teesside. Her deep expertise, strong client reputation, and pragmatic, empathetic approach will be a huge asset as we continue to grow our family law offering across the North. We’re excited to welcome her to Knights and look forward to seeing the positive impact she will make for our clients.”

Knights, with its workforce of 1,350 professionals operating from 32 offices nationwide, is ranked among the top 50 UK law firms by revenue, offering a wide array of services to business clients alongside premium advisory services for private individuals.