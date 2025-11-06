Knights, the UK’s regional legal and professional services business, has made a significant addition to its Chelmsford team by appointing Sarah-Louise Green as a Residential Property Partner. With over 20 years of expertise in the property market in Essex, Sarah’s arrival is expected to bolster Knights’ capabilities at their Hyatt Place office. As a conveyancing specialist, she is well-versed in all aspects of residential property including freehold, leasehold, new build, and re-mortgaging.

In addition, Sarah has a particular interest in acting for developers concerning plot sales and related property transactions. Her expertise extends to handling shared ownership transactions, conducting title investigations, and performing risk assessments. With experience working alongside high-net-worth individuals, housing associations, and first-time buyers, Sarah consistently delivers commercially aware legal advice focused on client needs.

Her appointment follows Knights’ strategic expansion into Essex, which began with the acquisition of Birkett Long in June. Sarah-Louise Green expressed enthusiasm about joining Knights, stating “I’m delighted to join Knights during what is undoubtedly an exciting period of growth for the business.” She emphasised her commitment to collaborating with clients and colleagues across the Knights network, highlighting the firm’s “unique one team approach” and “strong local presence” as aspects that will enhance client service.

Martin Hopkins, Regional Client Services Director at Knights, praised Sarah’s credentials, noting, “Sarah is a vastly experienced residential property specialist, has a great reputation locally and is a brilliant addition to the team here in Chelmsford.” He underscored the exciting times ahead for Knights, as they aim for further national growth, indicating that Sarah has “really hit the ground running” since her arrival.

With a total of 1,350 professionals collaboratively working across 32 offices, Knights is ranked among the top 50 UK law firms by revenue, serving a diverse range of business and individual clients with premium advisory services.