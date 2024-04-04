Knights Solicitors empower staff to make a difference in Nottingham's homelessness

Staff from the firm's Nottingham office, located on Electric Avenue, collaborated with local charity Emmanuel House to prepare 40 hot meals for vulnerable individuals at risk of rough sleeping on the city's streets. Emmanuel House, based on Goose Gate, provides essential support to those in need, making a significant impact on the lives of the city's most vulnerable population.

This charitable effort is part of Knights' '4 Our Community' (4oC) scheme, allowing individual staff members to allocate up to four hours each month to causes they are passionate about. With 23 offices nationwide and over 1,400 colleagues, Knights' collective commitment to charitable initiatives through the 4oC scheme has the potential to make a profound difference in communities across the country.

Brady Tagg, a commercial solicitor at Knights, emphasized the importance of the 4oC scheme in supporting local causes like Emmanuel House. He expressed gratitude to the charity for allowing Knights to contribute meaningfully to their mission of combating homelessness in Nottingham.

Rosie Needham-Smith, marketing and fundraising officer at Emmanuel House, commended Knights for their invaluable support. She highlighted the significance of Knights' contribution in helping the charity prevent and support individuals experiencing homelessness, emphasizing the vital role of the local community and businesses like Knights in addressing this pressing issue.

In the past year alone, Knights colleagues have raised over £140,000 for charity through their 4oC initiatives, reflecting the firm's commitment to making a positive impact beyond the legal realm.

Operating from their Nottingham office, Knights Solicitors serve over 10,000 clients nationwide, with a dedicated team of up to 110 staff members. Through their ongoing efforts to support local initiatives like Emmanuel House, Knights exemplifies their dedication to creating a more inclusive and supportive community for all.