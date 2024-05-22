Knights set for further expansion in the South West with flagship Bristol Office

The EQ building on Victoria Street will house Knights’ new Grade A office, offering state-of-the-art facilities. With capacity for 60 people, this move signifies significant investment in their Bristol team.

Knights has expanded across the South West with offices in Cheltenham, Bristol, and Exeter, part of a national team of 1,200 professionals in 23 locations.

This move provides Knights a solid platform for growth in Bristol. New partners in construction, intellectual property, and business immigration are set to join the team.

Being in the business quarter enhances client accessibility to Knights’ comprehensive legal services.

James Christacos, client services director at Knights, said, “Moving to EQ is a significant development for our Bristol team, making us more accessible to clients in the heart of the city. It marks our continuous investment in our people as we grow across the South West.”