Knights set for further expansion in the Midlands with new Worcester office

Set to open in May 2025, the relocation to One Kings Court will consolidate the Worcestershire team into a single, state-of-the-art location equipped with advanced facilities and cutting-edge technology.

This move follows Knights’ strategic entry into Worcestershire, which began just a few months ago with the acquisition of Thursfields Solicitors. The decision to invest significantly in a new office reflects the firm’s commitment to long-term growth and development in the region, strengthening its infrastructure and service offering.

A Strong Foundation for Growth

The new Worcester office, with capacity for over 60 professionals, will bring together around 50 lawyers who are currently spread across two locations in Kidderminster and Worcester. This consolidation will provide a solid foundation for further growth, with new talent expected to join the team and support Knights’ ambitions for continued expansion in Worcestershire.

Knights’ expansion in the region is part of a broader strategy that has seen substantial growth across the Midlands, with the firm now employing over 500 legal professionals in multiple locations, including Birmingham, Leicester, Lincoln, Nottingham, Solihull, and Stoke. Knights operates as part of a 26-office national network, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a significant regional and national presence.

Enhancing Client Services and Accessibility

Andy Day, Client Services Director at Knights, commented on the move, stating:

“Moving to One Kings Court is a big step for our team in Worcestershire. It offers a space that aligns with the premium services we offer. We are growing in the Midlands, as we are across the UK, and the new office will be a strong base from which to deliver our comprehensive range of business and private wealth services – and to attract the best and most ambitious professionals.”

The relocation to a modern office space enhances client accessibility to Knights’ extensive services. As the largest regional legal services provider in the UK, the firm offers a wide array of legal solutions for business and private wealth clients, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive service experience.

Commitment to a Modern and Strategic Property Portfolio

Knights’ investment in a new Grade A office in Worcester is part of a wider strategy to create a modern, first-class property portfolio. The firm’s ongoing property moves across the UK aim to support its operations, provide superior facilities, and enable professionals to collaborate more effectively.

By consolidating teams and providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, Knights is positioning itself to deliver premium legal services with greater efficiency and collaboration across the business. This strategic approach ensures that the firm can continue to attract ambitious talent and meet clients’ needs with a high level of professionalism and expertise.

Knights’ commitment to expansion and strategic investment not only strengthens its regional presence but also solidifies its ambition to remain at the forefront of the UK’s legal services market.