Knights set for further expansion in the midlands with flagship Leicester office

Knights, the UK’s largest regional legal services business, has announced plans for a new Grade A office at Colton Square in Leicester. This move represents a significant investment in their Leicester team and combines a historic listed former police station with modern, state-of-the-art facilities. The new office will accommodate around 100 people, strategically positioning Knights at the heart of Leicester’s Business Quarter.

Knights has experienced substantial growth in recent years, now employing over 450 professionals across the Midlands in Birmingham, Leicester, Lincoln, Nottingham, and Stoke. This expansion is part of a broader national team comprising 1,200 professionals across 23 locations. The new Leicester office will support further growth, attract ambitious new recruits, and enhance client access to Knights’ comprehensive legal services.

Jessica Neyt, Client Services Director at Knights, highlighted the significance of the move to Colton Square, emphasising improved accessibility and closer proximity to clients. She noted that the move underscores Knights’ commitment to investing in their team and delivering top-tier business and private wealth services.

The Leicester office move is scheduled for December 2024 and follows a series of strategic property investments by Knights aimed at creating a modern, first-class property portfolio to support their expanding team and premium professional services.