Knights relocates to new Sheffield office amid continued growth

Knights, the UK's largest regional legal services business, has relocated its Sheffield team to a state-of-the-art office at 1 St Paul’s Place following extensive renovations. The new office, located in the heart of the city, can accommodate around 100 staff and represents a significant investment in the firm’s Sheffield operations.

With over 250 professionals across three Yorkshire offices and a nationwide team of over 1,000 across 23 locations, Knights has experienced rapid growth in recent years. The move to 1 St Paul’s Place is expected to fuel further expansion while offering clients improved access to Knights' wide-ranging expertise.

Jessica Neyt, client services director at Knights, commented: “This is an exciting move for our Sheffield team and the latest investment in our people as we grow in Yorkshire. This fantastic new office provides an environment to match the premium service we offer.”

The relocation is part of Knights’ broader investment in Grade A, energy-efficient offices across the UK, designed to enhance collaboration and provide top-tier facilities for clients. Alongside its office upgrades, Knights has seen strong business growth, with 26 partners joining in 2024 and revenues reaching £150 million.

In Sheffield, the firm is nurturing emerging talent, with recent promotions including senior associate Tom Roberts and associates Fazia Hussain and Rachael Marsden. Additionally, new trainees Hannah Berry and Stan Fox have joined the team this year.