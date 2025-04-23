Knights opens new office in Uxbridge

Knights is set to expand further in the Thames Valley with a new office in Uxbridge, showcasing their commitment to growth and premium services in the region. In September 2025, the professional services business will relocate to Belmont House, a Grade A office equipped with cutting-edge facilities and technology. This significant investment comes shortly after Knights' recent acquisition in Uxbridge, alongside locations like Ascot, Beaconsfield, and Reading.

With the capacity to accommodate more than 100 professionals, the new office will serve as a central hub for Knights' operations in southern England, driving growth in the Thames Valley and improving client access to the company's extensive range of services.

James Christacos, Client Services Director at Knights, expressed enthusiasm about this move by saying “Moving to Belmont House is signal of intent for our team in Uxbridge and shows the scale of our ambition locally, regionally and nationally. We’re different at Knights, it’s deliberate, and Belmont House offers a space that matches the premium services we offer.” He further noted, “We are growing in the Thames Valley, as we are across the UK, and the new office will be a strong base from which to deliver our comprehensive range of business and private client services – and to attract the best and most ambitious professionals.”

This expansion aligns with Knights' strategy of investing in modern facilities to enhance their service delivery while supporting a burgeoning team of 1,250 professionals across 28 locations nationwide. The opening of the Uxbridge office follows a series of property advancements by Knights, reaffirming their commitment to building a high-quality property portfolio that complements their ambitious growth plans.