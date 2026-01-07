Knights, the UK's regional professional services business, has successfully moved into new first-class office space located in Reading’s striking building, The Blade. The Reading team has shifted from the thirteenth floor to the twelfth floor of The Blade, effectively doubling the capacity to nearly 100 people. This upgrade not only offers panoramic views of the town and surrounding countryside but also features a state-of-the-art working environment equipped with advanced technology and superior conferencing facilities.

This new office will provide Knights with a solid foundation for fostering rapid growth in the Thames Valley region, especially after entering the area in April 2025 through the acquisition of IBB Law. Since then, Knights has expanded into the South with additional acquisitions in Essex, the South East, and has opened a new office in Cardiff, marking its first location outside England. This strategic growth enhances the firm’s already strong regional presence. The Reading office has also increased its headcount, adding 11 talented professionals, including partners across various specialisation areas such as Dispute Resolution, Private Client, Family, and Regulatory.

Knights employs over 250 professionals dedicated to delivering premium legal advice to both businesses and individuals throughout its Thames Valley offices, which include Reading, Oxford, Uxbridge, Beaconsfield, and Ascot. The newly established office in Reading will better serve clients by offering an extensive range of services nationwide.

James Christacos, Regional Client Services Director at Knights, expressed enthusiasm about the office move, stating it is “fantastic to have moved into this new and improved office having outgrown our previous space. It’s a clear signal of intent for our team in Reading that shows the scale of our ambition regionally and nationally.” He highlighted that “The Blade undoubtedly reflects our premium standards and experience we want every colleague and client to feel,” adding that the new space “provides an environment that matches the quality of service we offer.” Christacos noted that “The Reading office is a key link between our teams across the South East and South West,” emphasising the collaborative effort to deliver their exceptional range of expertise.

He concluded, “We are growing in the Thames Valley, as we are across the UK, and this move will provide a strong base from which to deliver our comprehensive range of business and private client services – and to continue to attract the best and most ambitious professionals.” The transition to the twelfth floor of The Blade is the latest step in Knights’ ongoing property strategy aimed at establishing a modern and carefully curated portfolio that supports the delivery of premium professional services while fostering a thriving team.