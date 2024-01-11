Knights' expansion in Brighton welcomes new residential property partner

Knights, a prominent legal and professional services business, is set to fortify its presence in Brighton with the appointment of Sally Peake as a leading residential property partner. Peake, with over 25 years of experience advising high net worth individuals and investors on intricate property transactions, brings substantial expertise to Knights.

Operating nationwide with 23 offices, Knights has been strategically growing its team and services. Peake's arrival follows the firm's relocation to a flagship office at Edward Street Quarter in Brighton, marking a pivotal move for the company in the area.

Expressing her enthusiasm about joining Knights, Sally Peake highlighted the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional legal services to its clients. Her addition comes at a time when Knights is expanding its footprint across the country, aligning with the recent recruitment of five new partners in the South East, reflecting the firm's ambitious growth plans.

Richard Wollacott, client services director at Knights, emphasized the rising demand for top-tier conveyancing services in Sussex, underscoring the firm's dedication to providing superior service and speed to clients. Peake's reputation for exceptional client service and expertise aligns seamlessly with Knights' commitment to growth and outstanding service delivery.

Sally Peake is set to collaborate with Knights' extensive team of 1,500 colleagues, strengthening the firm's position as the largest regional legal and professional services business outside London. Knights continues to cater to a diverse range of business clients while offering premium advisory services to private individuals, positioning itself among the top 50 UK law firms in terms of revenue.