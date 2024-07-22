Knights expands Midlands presence with new private client partner

Tom Evans brings a wealth of expertise in estate and tax planning, specialising in inheritance and capital gains tax planning. As a STEP qualified solicitor, Tom is well-equipped to advise families on a wide array of private wealth matters, including wills, powers of attorney, lifetime settlements, and the administration of trusts and estates.

His addition underscores Knights' commitment to expanding its private wealth practice in Birmingham and beyond. Knights, recognised as the largest regional legal services business in the UK with 23 offices nationwide, enhances its comprehensive service offerings with Tom's arrival.

Expressing his excitement about joining Knights during a period of significant growth, Tom Evans stated, "Knights' 'one team' approach and stellar reputation for client service drew me here. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to deliver exceptional legal solutions to our clients."

Tom is the latest addition to Knights' expanding team, marking his appointment as the 12th partner to join in recent months. This strategic recruitment aligns with Knights' ambitious plans for further expansion across the Midlands, bolstering their capability to cater to the evolving needs of both individual and business clients.

Commenting on Tom's appointment, Jess Neyt, client services director at Knights, emphasised his valuable contribution. "Tom brings a blend of talent, strong industry reputation, and enthusiasm that aligns perfectly with our growth strategy in Birmingham. We anticipate his pivotal role in driving our continued success in the region," she noted.

Knights, ranked among the top 50 UK law firms by revenue, remains committed to delivering comprehensive legal services to business clients while further enhancing their premium advisory services tailored to private individuals.