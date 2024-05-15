Knights expands its presence in Teesside

With a wealth of experience in finance transactions, Kerry's arrival further enhances the firm's comprehensive expertise, supporting its ongoing growth and commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients.

Knights, a leading regional legal services business, continues its expansion in Teesside with the addition of banking lawyer Kerry Gibbons to its team. Kerry's appointment underscores Knights' commitment to providing top-tier legal services to clients in the region and beyond.

Bringing extensive experience in banking transactions, Kerry has previously worked with major banks, real estate developers, and borrowers, contributing to a wide range of finance transactions. Her expertise spans acquisition finance, structured finance, and real estate finance, adding significant value to Knights' diverse portfolio of services.

Expressing enthusiasm about joining Knights during a period of growth, Kerry highlights the exciting opportunities ahead and her readiness to contribute to the firm's success. Her appointment aligns with Knights' strategic focus on expanding its team and enhancing its capabilities to better serve clients across various sectors.

Kerry will be based at Knights' recently refurbished office in Stockton-on-Tees, which serves as a dynamic hub for the firm's operations in the region. This premium workspace not only reflects Knights' commitment to providing a conducive environment for its team but also sets the stage for further growth and development.

Lisa Shacklock, Client Services Director at Knights, extends a warm welcome to Kerry, emphasising her wealth of knowledge and experience as a valuable addition to the team. Kerry's appointment comes amidst a period of positive momentum for Knights in the North East, with recent promotions further strengthening the firm's talent pool.