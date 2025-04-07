Knights expands footprint in Thames Valley

Knights, the UK’s largest regional legal services business, has officially made its entrance into the Thames Valley following the completion of its acquisition of IBB Law for an initial £21 million. This strategic move adds more than 140 seasoned professionals to Knights, strengthening its corporate, real estate, and private client teams across various locations including Ascot, Beaconsfield, Reading, and Uxbridge.

The integration of IBB Law into Knights brings the total number of professionals to over 1,200, who will collectively provide premium legal services from 28 locations nationwide. This acquisition significantly enhances Knights’ presence within the South East, complementing existing teams in nearby Newbury, Oxford, and Weybridge. David Beech, CEO of Knights, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger stating “Welcoming the team to Knights is a significant moment for our business. Bringing so many talented professionals to Knights gives us even more opportunity to offer great service at an unrivalled scale.”

He continued to highlight the importance of this expansion by stating, “The strengthening of our presence in the South East also marks a milestone in our mission to be the business people turn to for professional services everywhere in the UK. Our four new offices are a strong platform for growth and we can’t wait for the team to get going.”

The acquisition not only adds corporate, real estate, and private wealth expertise to Knights’ roster but also introduces specialist teams in areas such as franchising, ultimately bolstering the firm's capabilities. With this expansion, clients and businesses in the Thames Valley will now have access to specialists from the UK’s largest regional legal services entity, empowering them to tackle any challenges or seize new opportunities.

Joanna DeBiase, Partner at Knights and former Managing Partner at IBB, shared her thoughts on the union, stating “We are excited about joining Knights at a time of structural change in our industry, where being part of a business of scale with a premium, national reputation is ever more important for all of our stakeholders – allowing us to provide broader services to our clients, strong career opportunities for our people, and to capitalise on our momentum, with the benefit of strong central support.”

She concluded by expressing optimism for the future: “We look forward to working closely with the team to unlock the significant market opportunities in the South East as part of the larger group.” The total value of the acquisition amounts to £30 million, which includes an initial payment of £21 million and an additional £9 million to be paid in three annual instalments dependent on certain conditions.

This acquisition aligns with Knights’ strategic plans for organic growth through selective acquisitions, as it aims to double its size in the coming years.