Knights, the UK’s regional legal and professional services business, is solidifying its presence in Wales ahead of the opening of a permanent office in Cardiff. The firm has announced the addition of six property specialists from Le Gros Solicitors, a law firm that has built a strong reputation in the region since its establishment in 2011. The team, led by former Managing Partner Claudia Le Gros and including Partner Bethan Sadler, brings an extensive knowledge of the property market in Cardiff and South Wales. This addition complements Knights’ expansive network of 1,350 professionals spread across 32 locations, enhancing its abilities in the area.

This move further supports Knights' plans to establish a dedicated office in Cardiff in the coming months and follows a successful recruitment drive that previously welcomed dispute resolution expert Will Baird, corporate lawyer Stewart Knights, tax and succession planning specialist Shaun Thomas, and commercial property expert Scott Keddle to the business. The Cardiff office represents Knights' first venture outside England, highlighting its commitment to providing high-quality legal services across the UK.

David Beech, CEO of Knights, expressed his enthusiasm about the new hires, stating "Claudia and the team bring an excellent reputation and lots of complementary expertise to Knights". He further elaborated that their established track record for excellent service will greatly enhance the nationwide property team. "We are the business that people to for legal and professional services everywhere in the UK, and this news makes that a reality in South Wales," he added.

With this strategic expansion, clients of Le Gros Solicitors will benefit from increased access to a wide array of legal specialists across Knights' network, ensuring that they receive top-notch guidance to navigate any challenges or opportunities that may arise in their respective areas.