Knights, the UK's leading regional legal and professional services business, is expanding its Construction practice with the recent appointment of Andrew Ash as Partner in its Bristol office. Andrew Ash brings a wealth of expertise in contentious construction and engineering matters, boasting a strong track record of managing large, technically complex, high-profile cases in adjudication, arbitration, and the Technology and Construction Court.

His experience spans various sectors, both domestic and international, including commercial and residential development, education, leisure, technology, defence, research and development, as well as transport infrastructure, covering both road and rail. Furthermore, he has significant knowledge of the energy and renewable energy sectors, both onshore and offshore. Clients praise Andrew for his comprehensive understanding of construction law and his ability to quickly address highly technical and intricate disputes.

Before joining Knights, Andrew served as the lead Construction and Engineering partner for nine years at RWK Goodman in Bath, bringing with him a deep understanding of the legal landscape. He previously held senior positions for 15 years at Osborne Clarke in Bristol as a Senior Associate and then as Associate Director.

On joining Knights, Andrew expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m delighted to be joining Knights at such an exciting time for the business. I am particularly excited by the 'One Team’ approach here, which has already enabled me to introduce some of my existing clients to new professional service lines that were not available at my previous practice." He added, “With more than 25 years working as a construction lawyer in the South West and ten years working in the Midlands and London, I am confident that my experience will help support not only the team in Bristol but also the wider team across the Knights network.”

James Christacos, Regional Client Services Director at Knights, commented, “We’re delighted to welcome Andrew to Knights at the start of an exciting year for the business. Bringing in someone of Andrew’s calibre demonstrates our ongoing commitment to expanding our market-leading Construction offering not just in Bristol but across the UK.”

Knights’ Bristol team focuses on Corporate, Construction, Property Litigation, and Real Estate, underpinned by a nationally backed team of professionals ready to support a diverse client base.