Knights elevates presence with new headquarters

With a focus on fostering collaboration and providing top-tier service, the move to Bank House symbolises Knights' dedication to its team and clients. Equipped with cutting-edge facilities and technology, the new office serves as a hub for Knights' expanding presence in the region.

Lisa Shacklock, Knights' client services director, emphasised the significance of the move, highlighting the addition of talented professionals to the team since their arrival in June 2023. The relocation to Bank House aligns with Knights' strategy of investing in Grade A, energy-efficient offices across the UK to support collaboration and client service excellence.

Since its entry into Newcastle, Knights has experienced substantial growth, with 11 new team members, including partners Jon Gould, Matthew Miller, and Neil Warwick OBE. The move to Bank House signifies Knights' continued momentum and commitment to providing exceptional legal and professional services in the North East and beyond.

The completion of Bank House, standing at 207 feet tall, marks a milestone in Newcastle's architectural landscape. With occupancy levels surpassing 50%, the building has quickly become a thriving hub for businesses, further enhancing Newcastle's prominence as a vibrant economic center.

Photo - L-R: Patrick Matheson of Knight Frank, Andrew Carser, partner at Knights, Lisa Shacklock, client services director at Knights, Adam Lawson of Avison Young, and Neil Warwick OBE, partner at Knights