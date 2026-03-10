Knights' specialist dental team has reported substantial growth, having advised on transactions amounting to £160 million in the second half of 2025. This marked a £43 million increase from the previous six months, showcasing the firm's burgeoning presence in the dental sector. Operating out of the Bristol and Stoke offices, the team benefited from the support of Knights' nationwide network of experts, providing premium legal advice across 172 dental practices in England and Wales from July to December 2025.

The contrast between this period's deal value and the £117 million seen in the first half of the year signals rapid growth for Knights in the dental market. The dedicated team, composed of 12 corporate and real estate lawyers who specialise in healthcare providers, undertook nearly 120 transactions during the third and fourth quarters of 2025. Among these were 70 purchases and sales of dental practices, 19 exclusive property deals, as well as legal advice concerning restructurings, disputes, regulatory issues, and procurement matters.

The dental sector's expansion is closely aligned with Knights' strong overall financial performance, as revenues surged by 30% to £103.2 million for the six months leading to October 2025. Alexander Hall, a Corporate Partner based in Bristol, expressed enthusiasm for the firm's progress, saying “We’re delighted to have finished 2025 in a strong position having built on a solid first six months with a big jump in the deal value worked on by the team over slightly fewer transactions, representing the high quality of legal advice offered to our clients." He added that their goal is to provide dental practices nationwide access to top-tier legal professionals, asserting, “The rapid growth in new instructions that we are seeing is testament to the hard work of our team.”

Mark Soboljew, another Corporate Partner in Stoke, noted the team's success over the past year and the collaborative culture they foster. He stated, “It has been fantastic to see our team excel over the last 12 months, working collaboratively in our unique One Team culture to ensure our clients receive the very best legal advice for all their business and personal needs.” As 2026 begins, he highlighted the energetic environment and commitment to upholding their status as a trusted legal service provider for the dental sector.

Knights continues to be ranked among the top 50 UK law firms by revenue, showcasing its multifaceted offerings to business clients alongside premium legal services for private individuals and families. The impressive trajectory of their dental team illustrates not only the potential of this sector but also Knights’ dedication to delivering exceptional legal advice as they move forward.