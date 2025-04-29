Knights has welcomed strategic growth specialist Siri Siriwardene as its new Client Services Director, further expanding its team with a proven leader who boasts over 28 years of experience in the legal sector. Siri's background encompasses business legal services and private wealth, and he is well-versed in various service lines such as property, employment, corporate and commercial, as well as private client and family law. His professional journey includes senior leadership roles in both the UK and Australia, marking him as a formidable asset for the firm.

Siri’s appointment at Knights is particularly significant following the recent acquisition that allowed the company to establish a presence in the Thames Valley region. Siri expressed his enthusiasm for joining the firm, stating “It’s extremely exciting to join Knights. The business has an ambitious growth plan and a model that is unique in the legal sector, with collaboration at the heart of all it does.” His excitement reflects the broader vision at Knights, which aims to deliver exceptional legal advice on a national scale.

In addition to Siri's statements, Lisa Shacklock, Group Client Services Director, highlighted the importance of his joining, saying “Siri is a proven leader with a track record of delivering sustainable growth and we’re delighted to welcome him to our leadership team.” Shacklock emphasized Knights' distinctive approach, suggesting that it is attracting top talent like Siri, who is keen to contribute to a thriving business environment focused on client service. With 28 offices across the UK and a ranking within the top 50 law firms by revenue, Knights continues to deliver premium professional services combining business and private advisory offerings.