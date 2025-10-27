Knights, the UK’s regional legal and professional services business, has made a significant move by appointing Julie Hoy as a Partner in its Colchester office. With more than 20 years of experience in residential development, Julie is well-equipped to elevate the firm’s capabilities in the South East property market. Her expertise covers a range of areas including strategic land projects, where she collaborates with national housebuilders, developers, and registered providers to execute large-scale housing initiatives.

In her new role, Julie is set to drive various projects, bringing a focus on land acquisition, development, and planning. Additionally, she is knowledgeable in biodiversity net gain projects, renewable energy initiatives, and infrastructure schemes. She will also provide top-tier legal advice on urban extensions, regeneration schemes, and residential-led mixed-use developments, broadening Knights’ service offering in the region.

Julie’s joining follows Knights’ recent acquisition of Birkett Long in June, which established a permanent presence in Colchester, Chelmsford, and Basildon. In reflecting on her new position, Julie Hoy mentioned that “it’s an extremely exciting time to have joined Knights, who are the standout regional professional services firm nationally.” She appreciates the firm’s “unique one team approach and national scale” that enhances client service and values the talented team she is now part of.

Commenting on Julie's appointment, Martin Hopkins, Regional Client Services Director at Knights, highlighted her impressive reputation as a "vastly experienced Real Estate specialist" and noted her as a "brilliant addition to the team here in Colchester." He expressed confidence that her presence would benefit both clients and colleagues, particularly during this period of growth. “Julie joins us at an exciting time of growth not just regionally here in Essex but nationally," he remarked, hinting at further expansions with more skilled professionals expected to join the firm.

Knights, with a workforce of 1,350 professionals across 32 offices, ranks among the top 50 UK law firms by revenue, delivering a wide array of services to business clients and premium advisory services to private individuals. Julie's appointment marks a forward step for Knights in strengthening its real estate offerings in a competitive market