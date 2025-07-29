Knights has announced that its specialist dental team has been instrumental in facilitating deals worth a remarkable £117.8 million in the first half of 2025. Operating out of its offices in Bristol and Stoke, the team has been bolstered by support from colleagues across the firm’s extensive network of 32 locations nationwide. Since the beginning of the year, the Knights team has provided esteemed legal guidance for 186 dental practices throughout England and Wales.

The strength of Knights' reputation in the dental sector has grown significantly, leading to the team of 13 dedicated corporate and real estate lawyers handling over 120 transactions for dental practices across the UK during the first two quarters of 2025. The impressive array of services rendered includes 86 purchases and sales of dental practices, 30 exclusive property transactions, and comprehensive legal advice concerning restructurings, disputes, regulatory matters, and procurement issues.

Among the notable achievements, the team successfully advised the owner of a prominent large dental practice in Suffolk on its sale, completing the transaction within just 10 weeks. This swift action was strategically timed to save the client significant costs by finalising the deal before impending changes to tax regulations on April 6th.

The firm’s growing influence within the dental market is reflected in its projected financial performance for the 2025 financial year, with anticipated revenue projections indicating an 8% increase, reaching £162 million. Bristol-based Corporate Partner, Alexander Hall, expressed pride in the team’s accomplishments thus far, stating “We’re really proud of the start we’ve made to 2025 but what’s most pleasing is the quality of service we’ve been able to offer each client, and that is testament to the breadth of experience in the team, our commitment to the dental sector, and the hard work of everyone involved across the business.”

Hall further noted, “We’re giving dental practices across the UK access to the best lawyers in the country, right on their doorstep. As we grow nationally, we are becoming the business that people turn to for professional services everywhere.” The momentum generated in the first half of the year is setting the stage for ongoing legal support as the second half approaches.

Mark Soboljew, a Corporate Partner based in Stoke, highlighted the advantages of Knights’ unique One Team culture, which fosters collaboration and efficiency in service delivery. He commented, “Our unique One Team culture allows us to work effectively and efficiently to provide a premium service to our clients nationwide as if we were all in the same office.” As Knights strengthens its foothold within the dental sector, the team looks forward to continuing to provide exceptional legal advisory services to both existing and new clients.