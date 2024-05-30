Knights advise on the sale of Composites specialist Magnum Venus Products Europe to Tricel Group

Magnum Venus Products Europe (MVP Europe), a prominent supplier of specialist equipment and materials to the UK composites industry, has been acquired by the Tricel Group. The acquisition was completed through a share sale, marking the end of MVP Europe's 30-year independent operation.

MVP Europe, headquartered in Brierley Hill in the West Midlands, received advisory support from Knights for the sale. The advisory team was led by Jon Start, partner, and Alex Morris, senior associate, with additional support from Mia Drury and Michelle Wooding, employment lawyer. Mark Owen, owner of MVP Europe, praised the expertise and professionalism of the Knights team, noting that their diligent and commercial approach was crucial in successfully completing the transaction.

Tricel Group, based in Gloucester, also engaged Knights for legal advice during the lengthy and complex transaction. The team, including partner James Hawkins, employment specialist Linda Wylie, and real estate lawyer Caroline Melville, ensured high levels of service and expertise. David Flahive, chief financial officer at Tricel Group, commended Knights for their consistent delivery of exceptional service.

Knights, with 23 offices across the UK, ranks among the top 50 UK law firms by revenue and is the largest regional legal services business in the country. The firm offers a wide range of services to business clients and premium advisory services to private individuals. This acquisition further solidifies Tricel Group's presence in the composites industry, promising new opportunities and growth.