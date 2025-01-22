Knighthoods and Damehoods conferred to High Court Justices

His Majesty the King has approved Knighthoods and Damehoods for distinguished barristers appointed as Justices of the High Court, recognising their exceptional contributions to the judiciary and legal profession.

Damehoods:

Ruth Henke KC : Called to the Bar in 1987 and appointed Silk in 2006, Dame Ruth Henke has served as a Deputy High Court Judge since 2018, focusing on Family Division cases.

: Called to the Bar in 1987 and appointed Silk in 2006, Dame Ruth Henke has served as a Deputy High Court Judge since 2018, focusing on Family Division cases. Sonia Harris KC: Called to the Bar in 1998, Dame Sonia Harris has progressed through judicial roles from Deputy District Judge to Senior Circuit Judge before her High Court appointment.

Knighthoods:

Nicholas Cusworth KC : A Family Division appointee, Sir Nicholas was called in 1986, took Silk in 2009, and served as a Recorder since 2007.

: A Family Division appointee, Sir Nicholas was called in 1986, took Silk in 2009, and served as a Recorder since 2007. Timothy Mould KC : Called in 1987 and a Silk since 2006, Sir Timothy has been a Deputy High Court Judge in the King’s Bench Division since 2018.

: Called in 1987 and a Silk since 2006, Sir Timothy has been a Deputy High Court Judge in the King’s Bench Division since 2018. Clive Sheldon KC : With a call to the Bar in 1991 and Silk in 2011, Sir Clive has focused on King’s Bench Division cases as a Deputy High Court Judge since 2018.

: With a call to the Bar in 1991 and Silk in 2011, Sir Clive has focused on King’s Bench Division cases as a Deputy High Court Judge since 2018. Stephen Trowell KC : Called in 1995, Sir Stephen took Silk in 2015, advancing to Deputy High Court Judge in 2021 after earlier roles as Recorder.

: Called in 1995, Sir Stephen took Silk in 2015, advancing to Deputy High Court Judge in 2021 after earlier roles as Recorder. Dexter Dias KC : Called in 1988 and Silk in 2009, Sir Dexter’s judicial career includes Recorder (2012) and Deputy High Court Judge appointments.

: Called in 1988 and Silk in 2009, Sir Dexter’s judicial career includes Recorder (2012) and Deputy High Court Judge appointments. Nicholas Thompsell KC : Admitted as a solicitor in 1985, Sir Nicholas joined the judiciary in 2019 as a Deputy High Court Judge.

: Admitted as a solicitor in 1985, Sir Nicholas joined the judiciary in 2019 as a Deputy High Court Judge. Damian Garrido KC : Called in 1993 and Silk in 2015, Sir Damian has served as Recorder and Deputy High Court Judge since 2016.

: Called in 1993 and Silk in 2015, Sir Damian has served as Recorder and Deputy High Court Judge since 2016. Richard Harrison KC: Called in 1993 and Silk in 2012, Sir Richard has been a Deputy High Court Judge since 2019.

These honours reflect dedication to justice, expertise in their respective fields, and a commitment to upholding the integrity of the judiciary.