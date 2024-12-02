Kirstie Allerton named DLA Piper Leeds Managing Partner

Global law firm DLA Piper has announced the appointment of Kirstie Allerton as Office Managing Partner (OMP) of its Leeds office, effective 2 December 2024. She succeeds Andrew Dyson, who assumes a new role as the firm’s UK Country Managing Partner on the same day.

Allerton, who joined DLA Piper in 2001 and became a partner in 2013, has been a prominent figure in the firm’s Finance practice. Since 2015, she has led the finance team in Leeds, advising lenders and borrowers on complex domestic and international financing, particularly in the real estate and social housing sectors. She is also known for her leadership in the firm’s charitable and pro bono efforts.

This leadership transition coincides with DLA Piper’s move to its new office at City Square House, a state-of-the-art, sustainable building in central Leeds.

Andrew Dyson, reflecting on Allerton’s appointment, remarked, "Kirstie’s dedication and experience will guide the Leeds office into its next phase of growth as we establish ourselves in our new home."

In response, Allerton said, "I am honoured to take on this role and look forward to continuing to grow our presence in Leeds. Over the next weeks, I will outline my strategy to build on our strong foundations, ensuring a seamless transition as we move to City Square House."

The move marks a significant step for DLA Piper’s Leeds office, positioning it to enhance its contributions to the region's legal and business landscape under Allerton’s leadership.