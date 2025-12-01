Kingsley Napley has announced the addition of Tristan Cox-Chung to its Restructuring & Insolvency team as a partner. Previously with Clyde & Co for eight years, where he served as a Legal Director, Tristan brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His career also includes notable positions at Penningtons Manches Cooper and DMH Stallard.

His expertise spans both contentious and non-contentious insolvency matters. Tristan's contentious practice focuses on managing fraud issues and navigating complex cross-border disputes. On the other hand, his non-contentious work encompasses advising clients on intricate restructurings and overseeing multi-faceted transactions. A significant part of Tristan’s portfolio includes advocating for the recognition of foreign insolvency processes in England and Wales.

Throughout his career, Tristan has represented a diverse array of clients, including insolvency practitioners, lenders, investors, private equity firms, pension schemes, trustees, directors, and corporate clients, assisting them in navigating challenging financial and legal landscapes.

Dan Sejas, Head of Kingsley Napley’s Restructuring & Insolvency practice, expressed his enthusiasm about Tristan joining the team, stating “I am delighted to have Tristan on board. He will be an excellent addition to the team at a time when expert insolvency knowledge is in increasing demand. In particular his experience of matters involving suspected fraud, asset-recovery and dispute is a great fit for Kingsley Napley and means he will be well placed to collaborate with colleagues across the firm.”

Tristan himself commented on the transition, saying “I am very much looking forward to working with Dan and others at Kingsley Napley. I have advised all kinds of stakeholders on the risks and issues arising from financial distress and insolvency situations and I am very much looking forward to continuing my practice at a firm known for its expertise in crisis and dispute resolution.” With such an impressive background and robust skill set, Tristan is expected to significantly contribute to Kingsley Napley's growing reputation in the field of restructuring and insolvency.