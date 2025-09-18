Paul advises UK-based and international high net worth individuals, families, trustees and beneficiaries on tax, trusts, and estate planning. He is particularly knowledgeable about the intricacies of the UK’s residence and domicile rules, as well as the UK tax implications related to the ownership and transfer of assets for individuals, companies, and trusts, both onshore and offshore. His services extend to advising individuals departing the UK on their tax matters, as well as those returning to or arriving in the UK, regardless of their citizenship status or asset location.

Paul joins Kingsley Napley from New Quadrant Partners where he served as a partner since 2018. His move comes amid New Quadrant's strategic shift towards focusing on UK Trust, Fiduciary, and Family Office work. A member of STEP, Paul has achieved the STEP Advanced Certificate in “UK Tax for International Clients” with distinction. He has been featured in multiple prestigious indices including the Spear’s 2024 Tax & Trusts Advisers Index, CityWealth, and Lexology, and has earned recognition from the Chambers HNW Guide and Best Lawyers for Tax.

His addition to the team coincides with Kingsley Napley's increasing demand for tax and trust-related guidance, particularly from expatriates and individuals looking to invest or relocate to the UK. James Ward, the Head of Private Client at Kingsley Napley, states “The evolving tax landscape for UK and international HNWs means we are seeing unprecedented demand for tax related advice and planning services. Paul’s expertise will be invaluable and I am delighted to welcome him to the firm.”

In response to his new role, Paul Davidoff mentions “I am pleased to be joining such a vibrant and fast-growing practice. It has been a busy start already and I am looking forward to working with my colleagues across the firm and getting to know our clients, as the country heads into yet another period of change with the impending Autumn Budget less than three months away.”

Giovanni Borzellino, Director and Chief Financial & Operating Officer at New Quadrant, adds “We wish Paul well at Kingsley Napley where his significant skills and knowledge will be a great fit. We look forward to working with him in future as our clients require.”

In addition to welcoming Paul, Kingsley Napley recently hired Kiran Vasudeva from JMW Solicitors and launched a new trust corporation aimed at enhancing the efficiency and protection in managing trusteeships, executorships, deputyships, and attorneyships for their clients