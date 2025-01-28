Kingsley Napley strengthens Stratify service

Kingsley Napley has announced Juliet Oliver will join as Managing Director of Stratify, its strategic regulatory advice service for legal sector investors and leaders. Juliet departs the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), where she is Deputy Chief Executive and General Counsel, after a decade of service.

Juliet will work with Iain Miller, Head of the Legal Services Regulatory team, and Crispin Passmore, who co-founded Stratify last year. The service assists clients navigating regulatory authorisation and structuring complexities in the UK, US, and beyond.

Crispin Passmore remarked that Juliet’s expertise will enhance Stratify’s reputation for providing unmatched guidance to clients seeking smarter approaches to regulatory challenges. Iain Miller highlighted Juliet’s role in helping clients capitalise on opportunities amid unprecedented legal market changes. Juliet expressed enthusiasm about joining the team and contributing to advising on the global evolution of legal services.