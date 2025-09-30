Kingsley Napley has announced the recruitment of Jenny Higgins as a Legal Director within its Regulatory practice, aimed at bolstering its advisory and defence capabilities in the actuarial sector. Previously the Head of Disciplinary Investigations at the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), Jenny brings a wealth of expertise regarding regulatory conduct issues and the specific frameworks that govern the actuarial profession. During her tenure at Kingsley Napley from 2013 to 2019, she effectively represented accountants in numerous professional disciplinary proceedings and advised the IFoA on significant regulatory matters.

Melinka Berridge, Head of Kingsley Napley’s Regulatory practice, expressed enthusiasm about Jenny's appointment, stating “Jenny’s unique blend of regulatory insight and actuarial sector expertise makes her the ideal person to lead our service offering for actuaries and actuarial firms navigating challenges with their regulator.” Meanwhile, Julie Matheson, who leads the Accounting & Actuarial services Regulatory team, echoed this sentiment, saying “I am thrilled Jenny is back with us. She has extensive experience in the specialist work we undertake and is well placed to advise members of the IFoA and actuarial firms on matters of compliance.”

Jenny Higgins herself conveyed her excitement about rejoining Kingsley Napley by stating “I am delighted to be back at Kingsley Napley who have a respected reputation in the Regulatory world. There is growing demand for expert private practice advice to help clients deal with increasingly active regulators and dynamic sector issues.” In her new role, Jenny will support clients facing regulatory investigations and provide training on compliance requirements, including the Actuaries’ Code and Technical Actuarial Standards. She also possesses considerable experience in assisting regulators with regulatory frameworks, guidance, and standards, further solidifying her role as a key figure in this evolving landscape.