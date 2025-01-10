Kingsley Napley Expands Regulatory Practice with Launch of Transport Regulatory Specialism

Kingsley Napley has announced the launch of its new Transport Regulatory practice with the appointment of Andrew Sanderson as partner. Sanderson brings over two decades of expertise in regulatory enforcement, particularly within the sports, leisure, and security sectors, enhancing the firm’s capabilities in these fields.

As a Solicitor-Advocate with rights of audience in both Criminal and Civil Higher Courts, Andrew Sanderson frequently represents clients before Traffic Commissioners, the Transport Appeal Tribunal, and at Coroners’ Inquests. His depth of experience in health and safety litigation is a key asset to the firm.

Andrew Sanderson joins from Fieldfisher, where he served as a partner for ten years. In addition to his legal practice, he holds esteemed roles as a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport, Member of the Institute of Transport Administration, and Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Carmen. He also chairs the National Security & Resilience Consortium and is a member of the Health and Safety Lawyers Association.

Melinka Berridge, Head of Kingsley Napley’s Regulatory team, expressed enthusiasm about Sanderson’s appointment:

“Andrew’s arrival enables us to expand into the transport sector while complementing our expertise in security, the built environment, and hospitality. His skills are a perfect fit for our team and will help us deliver new and comprehensive regulatory advice to clients.”

Sanderson shared his outlook on joining Kingsley Napley:

“The firm’s regulatory practice is impressive, with a strong reputation in health and safety litigation. I’m excited to lead the development of the transport practice and work with the team to offer a new level of service to our clients.”

This strategic addition highlights Kingsley Napley’s commitment to broadening its regulatory offerings, particularly in areas of growing importance like transport and logistics.