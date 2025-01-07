Kingsley Napley expands outsourcing practice

Kingsley Napley has announced the appointment of Christopher Perrin as a Partner in its Corporate, Commercial, and Finance (CoCo) practice. This strategic hire aims to bolster the firm’s capabilities in supporting clients with IT and business process outsourcing agreements, further enhancing its technology and data legal advisory services.

Christopher Perrin, a seasoned expert in commercial, technology, outsourcing, and data law, brings with him a wealth of experience gained from high-profile roles across sectors. His impressive career includes serving as Strategic Procurement & Outsourcing Leader at EY Law, Head of Legal for Technology & Broadcast Operations at ITV, and holding significant positions in top-tier private practice.

Perrin’s role at Kingsley Napley will involve leading the firm’s advisory services for technology and outsourcing. He will assist a diverse client base, ranging from start-ups and scale-ups to FTSE 250 companies and law firms. His unique expertise in advising law firms aligns with Kingsley Napley’s recently launched Stratify team, which provides strategic and regulatory advice tailored to the legal sector.

Anthony Macpherson, Head of Kingsley Napley’s Corporate, Commercial & Finance practice, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition to the team. “I’m delighted to welcome Chris to the team. He has a deep understanding of the intricacies behind commercial, technology, and data-related contracts and has a reputation for being a tough negotiator. Throughout his career, Chris has guided clients in executing some of the most ground-breaking, high-profile, and high-value outsourcing projects of their time, and his experience and skill set will be a great fit for our clients.”

Perrin shared his excitement about the move, stating, “I’m thrilled to be joining the fast-growing CoCo team at Kingsley Napley to lead its commercial, technology, outsourcing, and data legal advisory services. The practice already has good links with the technology sector, which I’m hoping to help deepen and broaden in my new role. I see a lot of potential to deploy the firm’s capabilities in the exciting world of technology in 2025 and can’t wait to get started.”

This appointment reflects Kingsley Napley’s commitment to expanding its service offerings and responding to the evolving needs of its clients, particularly in the rapidly advancing technology and outsourcing sectors. By adding a specialist of Perrin’s calibre, the firm positions itself as a leading choice for organisations navigating complex IT and business process outsourcing agreements.

Perrin’s expertise is expected to bring a sharper focus to the firm's support for high-value projects, reinforcing its ability to deliver practical, innovative solutions in a competitive market. His arrival underscores Kingsley Napley’s ambitions to remain at the forefront of legal services for technology-driven industries.