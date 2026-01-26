Tim comes from Level Law, where he spent six years as a partner, and has a wealth of experience from previous roles at Squire Patton Boggs and Collyer Bristow. His expertise spans commercial litigation and arbitration, specifically handling disputes in the sports and media arenas. His extensive background includes managing intellectual property disputes and issues related to reputation management, serving a variety of high-profile clients. Tim is recognised as a Next Generation Partner for Sport by the Legal 500 and is also acknowledged by Chambers and Partners for his work in Defamation and Reputation Management.

At Kingsley Napley, he will collaborate with other seasoned partners in the Dispute Resolution team, such as Helen Morris, Melanie Hart, and Sue Thackeray. Tim's work aligns with various teams across the firm, including Tax Disputes & Investigations, Criminal Litigation, Regulatory, Employment, Immigration, and Corporate & Commercial, which collectively have cultivated a robust reputation for serving clients in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors. Richard Foss, Head of Dispute Resolution at Kingsley Napley, expressed his enthusiasm, stating “I would like to extend a warm welcome to Tim, who will further enhance our standing as a ‘go to’ firm for clients in times of crisis. We are excited to have Tim on board to help take our practice in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors from strength to strength.”

Tim Lowles shared his excitement about the opportunity, noting “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to build on Kingsley Napley’s wide-ranging expertise and help take it to the next level. I have been particularly impressed by the firm’s work in the football, motor racing, and equine industries. I am very much looking forward to working with my new colleagues at a time when sports sector clients increasingly require joined-up advice across disciplines such as private wealth, reputation management, tax, commercial contracts, real estate, family, image rights and criminal litigation”