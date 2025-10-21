Kingsley Napley is pleased to announce that Claire Green has joined the firm as Chief Legal Officer. In her new role, Claire will lead the legal function at the firm and will also sit on the Management Board and Senior Leadership Team to provide strategic legal support on implementing their strategy. She will work closely alongside the firm’s General Counsel, David Smythe, who is a longstanding member of Kingsley Napley and focuses particularly on risk and compliance. This appointment reflects the increasing sophistication of law firm management and exemplifies Kingsley Napley’s commitment to operating as both a successful law firm and a high-performing business.

Claire Green brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having previously served as a Partner at Mishcon de Reya. Before that, she dedicated 18 years to Taylor Vinters, where she spent eight years at Partner level. During her tenure there, Claire specialised in non-contentious and dispute matters within the technology sector.

Kingsley Napley Managing Partner Matt Meyer expressed his enthusiasm about her joining the team, stating, “I am delighted Claire has joined us at such an exciting time for the business. She is an outstanding lawyer with significant experience of working across business functions on complex projects and embedding legal process into commercial operations.”

In response to her appointment, Claire Green remarked, “This is a fantastic new role and opportunity for me as I return from maternity leave. I am excited for the journey ahead with Kingsley Napley and am thrilled to be part of the senior leadership team driving the firm’s next chapter.”