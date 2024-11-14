Kingsley Napley Announces New Leadership for 2025: Matt Meyer to Succeed Linda Woolley as Managing Partner

Kingsley Napley LLP announced a leadership transition with Matt Meyer set to take over as Managing Partner on April 1, 2025. Meyer, a veteran law firm executive known for his strategic growth leadership at Taylor Vinters, will succeed Linda Woolley, who steps down after an impactful 18-year tenure. Woolley will remain with the firm to assist with the transition.

Meyer, who previously served as CEO of Taylor Vinters and played a pivotal role in its merger with Mishcon de Reya, brings expertise in legal technology, strategy, and professional services for innovators and entrepreneurs. Recognised in 2019 by the Financial Times as one of Europe’s most innovative lawyers, Meyer’s appointment signals Kingsley Napley’s commitment to innovation and client-centric growth.

Reflecting on Woolley’s contributions, Senior Partner James Fulforth noted: “Linda has quietly yet powerfully steered KN to a position of prominence, building a unique culture that prioritises people and client service. Her legacy will be felt long after her tenure.” Under Woolley, Kingsley Napley grew from a 37-partner practice to an 83-partner full-service firm of 500 people, achieving record revenues and earnings in 2024. She also led the firm’s expansion into new practice areas, as well as the move to a modern headquarters in London.

Meyer expressed enthusiasm about joining Kingsley Napley: “I am honored to lead the next phase of Kingsley Napley’s journey. KN is a remarkable firm with a storied history, and I am dedicated to building on its success. We’ll aim to grow while preserving the firm’s market-leading culture and commitment to excellence.”

This strategic leadership change, supported by Totum Partners and Kingsley Napley’s People & Culture Team, reflects the firm’s commitment to its core values of people-focused leadership, client dedication, and innovation. Woolley’s legacy of growth and culture-building has left Kingsley Napley poised for continued success under Meyer’s leadership.