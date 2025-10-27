His Majesty The King has approved the appointment of the Right Hon Lord Sales as Deputy President of the Supreme Court. This decision, confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office at 10 Downing Street, marks an important transition within the UK’s highest court. Lord Sales will succeed the Right Hon Lord Hodge, who is set to retire at the end of December. The new Deputy President is expected to take up his post in January 2026.

In his role, Lord Sales will work closely with Lord Reed, the President of the Supreme Court, and will collaborate with the Chief Executive in overseeing the Court’s judicial responsibilities and administration. Lord Sales brings a wealth of experience to this position. He was called to the Bar of England and Wales at Lincoln’s Inn in 1985 and was appointed First Treasury Junior Counsel in 1997. His career in the judiciary includes serving as an Assistant Recorder from 1999 to 2001, Recorder from 2001 until 2008, and as a Deputy High Court Judge from 2004 to 2008. Since becoming a Justice of the Supreme Court in 2019, he has demonstrated a commitment to justice that will now guide him in his role as Deputy President.