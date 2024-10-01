King & Spalding welcomes Costa Burkov to London

King & Spalding has announced the addition of financial services regulatory and compliance lawyer Konstantin “Costa” Burkov as a partner in its Corporate practice group in London. Burkov's expertise spans a wide range of financial services regulatory matters, making him a valuable asset to the firm as it navigates the complexities of EU and UK regulations for its clients.

Burkov specialises in advising clients on various aspects of financial services regulatory and compliance, including fund formations, private equity transactions, and mergers and acquisitions involving UK- and EU-based companies. He is also well-versed in sanctions, market abuse regulations, and the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, along with other Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)-related regulatory initiatives.

Jonathan Melmed, co-leader of the firm’s Corporate practice group, emphasised the importance of Burkov's addition, stating, “Costa’s addition to our team significantly enhances our ability to navigate clients through the complex EU and UK regulatory aspects of their transactions. He has a wide-ranging regulatory and compliance practice with great potential for growth, so we are looking forward to the ways he will contribute to the expansion of our transactional practice in the UK and Europe.”

Burkov brings a strong educational background, having earned his undergraduate degree from Ural State Law Academy, his Master of Law from King’s College London, and his J.D. from The University of Law, London. Prior to joining King & Spalding, he was a partner at Paul Hastings, where he developed a robust regulatory practice.

Commenting on his new role, Burkov expressed enthusiasm about joining the firm, stating, “King & Spalding’s momentum in the UK and Europe is impressive, and I am excited to be able to help build on it. There are many opportunities for me to grow my regulatory and compliance practice on this platform, where excellence and collaboration are equally valued.”

Burkov's arrival marks the ninth partner to join King & Spalding’s London office in 2024. Earlier this month, the firm expanded its capabilities with the addition of a five-partner fund finance and ESG team, along with technology transactions and data protection lawyer Eve-Christie Vermynck. In addition, employment partner Tessa Cranfield and capital markets partner Peter Schwartz joined the firm earlier this year, alongside senior counsel and policy advisor Sir Max Hill KC, a prominent lawyer who previously served as the Director of Public Prosecutions.

With Burkov’s expertise, King & Spalding is well-positioned to enhance its transactional offerings and support clients navigating the evolving landscape of financial services regulation in the UK and Europe.