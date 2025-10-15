The firm's chairman Robert D. Hays noted, “We have been active in the Sydney market for some time, collaborating across our offices and practices worldwide to open doors to global opportunities for Australian clients,” highlighting their long-standing commitment. With over 30 Australian lawyers and partners in Sydney, the firm handles complex litigation, arbitration, and cross-border transactions. Darren Gardner, managing partner of the Sydney office, commented, “Given the extensive relationships we have in Australia, the large number of Australian lawyers we have firm-wide, and the successes we have achieved for our clients here by opening them up to our practices around the world, fully integrating Sydney into our full-service global platform now is the natural next step.” King & Spalding's new office at Gateway Tower strengthens its position, bringing the total number of offices worldwide to 26.