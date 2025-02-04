King & Spalding expands team

King & Spalding announced today that M&A and private equity lawyer James Connor has joined the firm as a partner in the Corporate practice group in London. His appointment strengthens the firm’s expertise in corporate transactions, including public company takeovers, private M&A, private equity, equity capital markets and IPOs, as well as English company law and corporate governance matters.

Connor has acted on multiple significant tech-focused exits in the UK and several high-stakes public M&A takeovers in recent years.

Jonathan Melmed, co-leader of the firm’s Corporate practice group, said James has extensive experience representing private equity firms, investment banks and corporate clients across a range of industries they are focused on, including emerging technologies, so he will be a great addition to their London corporate team. He added that James is an entrepreneurial lawyer who has built an impressive practice that he will be able to expand even further on their global platform, all while contributing to the expansion of their practice in London.

Connor, who joins from Orrick, earned his undergraduate degree in Law from the University of Cambridge, his LPC from Nottingham Law School and an M.A. in Law from the University of Cambridge.

Connor said King & Spalding has an extremely strong global M&A and private equity platform and a highly collaborative focus, which will allow him to build on how he can serve his clients and give him the best opportunity to expand his practice. He added that he has been impressed by the firm’s growth and its commitment to the London market, and he looks forward to contributing to its continuing momentum.