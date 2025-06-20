King & Spalding has announced the addition of Dan Marcus to its Finance and Restructuring practice group as a partner, strengthening its structured finance capabilities in the London office. Marcus brings a wealth of experience in structured financing transactions, focusing on the interplay between securitisation and fund financing. His expertise spans various structures and asset classes, particularly asset-based lending (ABL) and fund financings that incorporate securitisation or structured finance characteristics. Marcus has played a pivotal role in advising on cutting-edge features in traditional fund finance products, including the first capital call facility in Europe that achieved securitisation regulatory treatment.

Marcus represents a diverse clientele, including banks, alternative lenders, and asset managers. Carolyn Alford, co-leader of the firm’s Finance and Restructuring practice group, remarked that "Dan is a versatile lawyer who will play a critical role as we further build out our structured finance capabilities in London and Europe, and he will also be an important asset to our wider global finance team." Alford emphasised that Marcus enhances the firm's existing fund finance offering, which was significantly expanded last year with the addition of a new team in London.

Previously with Latham & Watkins, Marcus earned his undergraduate degree in Law from the London School of Economics and his Legal Practice Course qualification from the College of Law, Moorgate. He expressed enthusiasm for joining King & Spalding, stating, "King & Spalding has been investing heavily in its Finance and Restructuring practice and has exhibited great momentum in London, making it an exciting time for me to join." He also noted that the firm's strong transatlantic focus and expansive global platform are particularly appealing, offering him ample opportunities to advance his practice.