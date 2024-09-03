King & Spalding adds new partner

King & Spalding has announced the addition of Eve-Christie Vermynck as a partner in its Corporate practice group, marking a significant expansion of the firm’s London office. Vermynck, who previously led the European Tech, IP, Data Protection, and Cybersecurity team at Skadden, brings a wealth of experience in technology transactions and data protection.

Vermynck’s expertise encompasses a broad spectrum of technology and intellectual property transactions, focusing on data protection and cybersecurity matters. Her practice is notable for its breadth, including advisory roles in AI, digital assets, fintech, and biotech. She is adept at handling data optimisation and privacy compliance, particularly within the context of cross-border regulatory and litigation proceedings. Additionally, Vermynck is well-versed in advising on cyber preparedness and responses in line with European data protection laws.

Jonathan Melmed, co-leader of King & Spalding’s Corporate practice group, expressed enthusiasm about Vermynck’s addition, stating, “Eve-Christie has a broad practice that aligns well with our strengths in technology transactions and data privacy. Her experience across multiple markets and jurisdictions enhances our capability to tackle emerging legal issues in AI, data protection, and the digital economy.”

Vermynck’s credentials include an LL.B. from the University of Paris Nanterre, an LL.M. in Intellectual Property & Information Technology from Fordham Law School, and a master’s degree from ESCP Business School. Her international qualifications span the UK, France, and the US, making her a valuable asset to the firm’s expanding European and Middle Eastern presence.

Her move to King & Spalding comes at a pivotal time for the firm, which has recently relocated to new flagship offices at 8 Bishopsgate. The firm’s London office has seen a flurry of high-profile hires in 2024, including a five-partner fund finance and ESG team from Cadwalader, employment partner Tessa Cranfield, high-yield capital markets partner Peter Schwartz, and special counsel and policy advisor Sir Max Hill KC.

Vermynck shared her excitement about joining the firm, noting, “I am thrilled to be joining a global firm that is so invested in expanding its technology industry platform and consolidating its European data, privacy, and security practice. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s growth and enhancing its profile in this critical space.”

As King & Spalding continues to strengthen its position in technology and data protection, Vermynck’s addition represents a strategic move to bolster the firm’s capabilities and influence in these key areas.