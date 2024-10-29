Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s decision in UniCredit v RusChemAlliance

An array of anti-suit injunction cases has been flowing through the courts in recent times. This has been driven in part by Russian legislation which gives Russian courts the ability in certain cases to assert jurisdiction and issue its own anti-suit injunctions, even where parties have agreed on another forum in which to resolve their dispute. One such case is UniCredit Bank GmbH v RusChemAlliance LLC [2024] UKSC 30, and the Supreme Court recently issued its widely anticipated judgment.

The case

In summary, the contractual documentation between the parties contained an English governing law clause and provided for ICC arbitration with a seat in Paris. Notwithstanding this, RusChemAlliance commenced proceedings in Russia. UniCredit applied for an anti-suit injunction to restrain these proceedings, which was rejected at first instance but granted by the Court of Appeal.

RusChemAlliance appealed to the Supreme Court, but the appeal was unsuccessful. The issue was whether the English court had jurisdiction to hear the claim for the anti-suit injunction. For that, UniCredit had to show that there was a gateway that entitled it to sue an overseas defendant and that England and Wales was the proper place in which to bring the claim.

The key takeaways

There are a number of key takeaways from the decision, some of which are outlined below: