Key partner hire strengthens Brabners’ regeneration focus

Brabners, a purpose-led independent law firm, has bolstered its award-winning real estate team with the appointment of partner Robert Arnison. With over 20 years of experience at global law firm DLA Piper, Robert brings extensive expertise in commercial real estate, with a focus on development, regeneration, infrastructure projects, and development finance.

Robert will work alongside Brabners' 120-strong real estate team across its offices in Manchester, Liverpool, Lancashire, and Leeds, further strengthening relationships with key developers and local authorities involved in major national regeneration projects.

During his time at DLA Piper, Robert was a senior member of the Manchester-based development team, collaborating on large-scale projects across the UK and internationally. He also served as office training partner, nurturing talent across multiple legal disciplines.

At Brabners, Robert will contribute to transformative projects like Oldham Borough Council’s £550m town centre masterplan, strategic regeneration partnerships in Salford and Manchester, Eden Project Morecambe, and investments across Liverpool’s waterfront. His addition to the team, which was named Legal Team of the Year at the 2023 Property Week Property Awards, coincides with Brabners’ impressive revenue growth of 18% in the last financial year, bringing the firm’s total revenues to £55.6 million.

Nik White, managing partner at Brabners, welcomed Robert, saying: “Robert’s extensive experience and talent will significantly enhance our real estate team as we continue to influence and shape infrastructure projects that drive regeneration across the North.”

Robert Arnison also expressed his enthusiasm for the role: “Brabners’ real estate team is renowned for its transformative work. I’m excited to join the firm at such an important time, contributing to projects that make a positive, lasting impact on local communities.”

Brabners continues to establish itself as a leader in regeneration, supporting regional prosperity and infrastructure development throughout the UK.