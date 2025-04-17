Kevin Lang appointed interim CEO of Law Society

Kevin Lang has been named interim chief executive of the Law Society of Scotland following Diane McGiffen's departure at the end of April 2024.

DianeMcGiffen described her tenure as “an enormous privilege” and expressed the need for a leadership transition. Susan Murray, President of the Law Society, acknowledged Lang’s extensive experience, stating: “I'm very pleased that Kevin Lang will be our interim chief executive until the Society makes a permanent chief executive appointment.” Lang, who has been with the Law Society for 14 years, emphasized his commitment to maintaining stability and progressing the organization's strategic goals during this transitional phase. He remarked: “It’s a huge honour to be asked to be interim chief executive of the Law Society.” He also highlighted the significance of the upcoming Regulation of Legal Services Bill, asserting that it represents a decade of advocacy for improved protections within the legal sector.