Staffordshire law firm Myers & Co has announced the appointment of Kerry Boyle as the new head of commercial property. Joining from Beeston Shenton Solicitors in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Kerry brings over 23 years of extensive experience in commercial property law, having previously spent more than two decades at Tinsdills Solicitors. As she steps into this leadership role, Kerry will not only be responsible for managing a diverse caseload but is also focused on the growth and development of her team while expanding the firm’s client base.

Kerry’s expertise covers various areas, including landlord and tenant issues, development agreements, and sales and purchases of commercial properties. Established in 2005, Myers & Co consists of nearly 50 staff and offers a comprehensive range of legal services across Staffordshire and the West Midlands. The firm operates as a full-service practice and is part of the MAPD Group, launched to foster the growth of local law firms through strategic acquisition.

Tim Newsome, managing director of Myers & Co, expressed his confidence in Kerry by stating, “What struck me when I first met Kerry was how she clearly cares about her clients and how enthusiastic she is about supporting and developing junior talent – which fits exactly with what we believe is important at Myers & Co. Alongside that, Kerry brings vast experience, great technical expertise and strong leadership skills, making her ideally suited to lead our commercial property team.”

In response, Kerry highlighted the alignment of her values with those of the firm, stating, “My values and those of Myers & Co are closely aligned – putting our clients’ needs first while ensuring the whole team supports and develops each individual to maximise everyone’s strengths. I’m extremely excited to be part of a firm that promotes career development through first-class training so that we can continue to provide the excellent client service that Myers & Co has done for the last 20 years. I’m eagerly looking forward to what is to come, and what we can achieve together.”