Kennedys, the global law firm, has celebrated yet another year of increased promotions, appointing 21 new partners in its annual promotions round. This marks the sixth consecutive year of double-digit promotions, boosting the firm’s partner count to 363, a notable rise from 349 in 2024. With a remarkable 23% increase over the previous year, this represents Kennedys' largest cohort of partner promotions since 2022. The newly promoted individuals include 13 men and 8 women and reflect the firm's strong international presence, with promotions across the UK, US, Australia, and Ireland. The US led the round with ten new partners, closely followed by the UK with nine.

This year’s promotions include significant advancements within Kennedys' insurance practice, where sixteen individuals were elevated to partner status. This move strengthens the firm's capabilities in vital areas such as professional liability and marine, while also enhancing the financial and political risks team in London, which saw three promotions. The firm’s corporate and commercial practice also expanded, with five notable promotions in both the UK and US, covering areas including commercial disputes, international arbitration, and various sectors such as life sciences.

The full list of newly promoted partners by region includes Alen Sinanovic in Perth, Mark Dunne in Dublin, Cara Vecchione, Jack Gainey, Matthew Gluck, Gilda Romano Flam, Jorge Maza, Eridania Perez, Martin West, Michael Goldwasser, and Katie Barksdale in various locations in the US, alongside UK partners Alison Chadwick, Emilie Civatte, Oleg Shaulko, Rekha Cooke, Rhys Tebbett, Rob Calnan, Shaan Burton, Thomas Miles, and John Pain.

John Bruce, Kennedys’ Senior Partner, expresses his enthusiasm for the new partners, stating, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome this global cohort into our partnership. Each of our newly promoted partners has demonstrated exceptional legal expertise, a deep commitment to our clients and a passion for driving our firm forward.” Meg Catalano (pictured), Global Managing Partner, also offers her congratulations, adding, “A huge congratulations to our new partners. It has been a privilege witnessing their growth and progression over the years.”

Over the past year, Kennedys has experienced substantial growth, with new leadership in place and 60% of the Executive Board consisting of women. The firm also expanded its global network with new offices in Wellington, Los Angeles, and Seattle and made significant moves in Newcastle, New York, and Birmingham. Additionally, Kennedys recorded a revenue of £384 million for the financial year 2023/24, marking a 17% increase compared to the previous year. The firm has continued its recruitment efforts, adding 19 partners globally and promoting a total of 97 senior positions, including 46 to legal director and 51 to senior associate roles.

Overall, Kennedys’ successful promotion round not only highlights its commitment to fostering talent but also reinforces its strategic positioning as a leading global law firm navigating the complexities of today’s business environment.