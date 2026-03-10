Kennedys Law LLP, located at 20 Fenchurch Street, London, has recently been fined as a result of serious misconduct related to its client accounts. On 8 January 2026, the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) delivered the decision, which was later published on 6 March 2026. The firm was fined £18,000 and ordered to pay costs of £1,350 after being found in breach of multiple regulations during their handling of a commercial property transaction that took place between November 2016 and February 2018.

The misconduct stemmed from the firm's failure to prevent staff from allowing the client account to be used as a banking facility, which is explicitly prohibited. This breach of Principle 8 of the SRA Principles 2011 also resulted in the firm failing to achieve Outcome 7.4 of the SRA Code of Conduct 2011 and contravening rules 6.1 and 14.5 of the SRA Accounts Rules 2011. The SRA noted that "the misconduct involved the potential misuse of client money," highlighting a risk of substantial harm and impact due to the firm's failures.

In its assessment, the SRA acknowledged that while the firm was of greater means, it did not consider it proportionate to impose a harsher penalty as the conduct was not regarded as deliberate or reckless. The firm accepted responsibility for the mishap, expressing remorse and regret over the matter. The SRA's decision serves as a reminder for legal firms to ensure robust governance structures and financial management principles are in place to protect client assets from misuse.